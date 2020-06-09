Pedestrian hit, killed crossing street in Lancaster; driver taken into custody

LANCASTER – A man was struck and killed while crossing the street in Lancaster Monday night and alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 8:55 p.m. Monday, June 8, on Avenue J near 3rd Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed a male adult was walking in the roadway from the south side of the street to the north side of the street on Avenue J prior to the collision. The driver of a full-size Ford Excursion SUV was traveling west on Avenue J when he collided into the pedestrian crossing in the roadway,” the news release states.

The pedestrian was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital by the Los Angeles County Fire Department and pronounced dead upon arrival. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a black male in his 20s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

“It is unknown at this time if speed was a factor, however, alcohol is suspected and the male adult driver of the SUV was taken into custody at the scene by assisting deputies. Video surveillance from a nearby residence was located and is currently under review,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The driver’s name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

