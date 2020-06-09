L.A. County celebrates Refugee Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES – June is Refugee Awareness Month in Los Angeles County, and authorities Tuesday highlighted job programs to assist refugees in starting a new life.

Nearly 5,000 refugees from more than 30 countries have resettled in the Los Angeles County over the past five years, according to the California Department of Social Services Refugee Programs Bureau.

Employment assistance — including vocational skills training, help learning English, and job placement — is available for eligible refugees and asylees residing in the U.S. for less than five years through the county’s Department of Public Social Services. Refugees already employed can also seek help in retaining their jobs.

Noting that Los Angeles County is home to more than 10 million residents, 140 cultures and 224 languages, DPSS said it partners with many community, faith-based and resettlement organizations in its work with refugees. Additional information can be found at https://bit.ly/DPSS-REP.

The United Nations’ World Refugee Day will be held June 20. The Refugee Forum of Los Angeles and its member organizations will host online events, which will include cooking classes, children’s art workshops, a film festival, and inspiring video interviews with refugees and asylees from around the world.

More information is available at https://www.un.org/en/observances/refugee-day.

