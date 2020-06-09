Artists wanted for “Generations” exhibit

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is putting out the call for artists to participate in the annual Generations Juried Art Exhibition.

The deadline for submissions is July 29.

There is no fee to enter. Interested artists should submit an application and upload photos of their artwork at www.CityofPalmdale.org under the News & Announcements section. Artists may submit up to three pieces and the images must be at least 300 dpi.

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in three age categories: 55 years and older, 18 through 54, and 17 years and younger.

The contest will culminate with an online exhibit at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com from Aug. 14 through Sept. 25.

The Generations art contest was established to encourage and inspire artists through the generations, combining the next generation of artists with existing artists in the community.

For more information, call Legacy Commons at 661-267-5904.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

