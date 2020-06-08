Palmdale’s “State of the Community” recognized in national Hometown Media Awards

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Channel 27 production of the “2019 State of the Community Address” was selected as the “Best of Community Events – Access Center” in the 2020 Hometown Media Awards.

The Alliance for Community Media hosts the annual awards to honor and promote community media and local cable programs that are distributed on Public, Educational and Government (PEG) access cable television channels across the United States. The program may be viewed on the City’s YouTube page, CityofPalmdale: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VkWI13O2zY&t=692s.

Founded in 1976, the Alliance for Community Media (ACM) represents over 3,000 Public, Educational and Governmental (PEG) access organizations and community media centers throughout the country. The ACM works to protect the interests of these access centers and those who use PEG facilities and equipment to advance their causes through cable television and the Internet.

The Hometown Media Awards receive thousands of entries every year from all over the country. Awards are presented to the most creative programs that focus on community needs, develop diverse community involvement, challenge conventional commercial television formats and move viewers to experience television in a different way. Proceeds from the awards program are used exclusively for facilitating, preserving and promoting education in community media. This year’s awards ceremony was scheduled to be held in June at the ACM’s 2020 Annual Conference in Chicago, IL. Due to the COVID-19 Crisis, this has been canceled.

“We are extremely proud of this honor as it validates what we already know about our Palmdale community,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Together with our business, education, public safety and cultural partners, the City has built a strong foundation that can withstand even a worldwide pandemic.”

“The Hometown Media Awards celebrate both the excellence of work and the diversity of media that appears on community channels being produced around the country,” said Mike Wassenaar, president & CEO, Alliance for Community Media. “The ACM Foundation is proud of their achievement and of how they represent their communities in their work.”

The complete list of 2020 Award Winners may be found at: https://www.allcommunitymedia.org/Foundation/Hometown_Media_Awards/Winners/2020_Winners.aspx

All of the City’s television programs are cablecast on Palmdale’s Channel 27 on Spectrum Cable. Channel 27 original programming can also be viewed on the City’s Web site at www.cityofpalmdale.org and the City’s YouTube channel, CityofPalmdale.

For more information, call the City’s communications department at 661-267-5115.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

