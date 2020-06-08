L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. says 317 employees tested positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday that 317 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began, along with 2,518 jail inmates.

According to statistics released Monday, 349 department employees are currently quarantined, and 1,704 have returned to work after being quarantined.

Of the 317 employees who tested positive, 228 are sworn personnel and the remainder are civilian personnel. Of the 349 employees currently quarantined, 239 are sworn personnel and the remainder are civilian personnel. And of the 1,704 employees who have returned to work after being quarantined, 1,199 are sworn personnel and the remainder are civilian.

In the jail system, 4,572 inmates are currently quarantined, and 187 are in isolation. Of those in isolation, 154 have tested positive and the remainder have been tested, but results are pending.

Isolation is defined as being for “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” while quarantine is for “individuals who have had close contact of 10 minutes or more with a person currently under observation.”

Last Monday, Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County’s public health director, confirmed the county’s first known case of a jail inmate dying due to the virus.

More information is available on the department’s coronavirus updates page, https://lasd.org/covid19updates.

