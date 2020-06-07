The Antelope Valley Times

George Floyd: 200+ turn out for protest in Lancaster

[All images by ANTHONY CHEVAL]
LANCASTER – More than 200 protesters marched through downtown Lancaster Saturday to call for justice and condemn police tactics that lead to the deaths of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, and Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a police raid of her Louisville apartment.

The demonstration began around 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Lancaster City Hall.

The lively crowd of mostly young adults chanted “Black lives matter!” and “No justice, no peace, no racist police!” as they marched east on Lancaster Boulevard to Beech Avenue, north on Beech Avenue to Kettering Street, and then west on Kettering Street to American Heroes Park.

“They blocked the streets off for us because that’s the right thing to do. We’re only invoking our first amendment,” said community activist Isabel Flax.  “It’s all love here — different colors, different skin tones — it doesn’t even matter. There’s power in numbers, they’re going to hear us.”

Agents of Change President Dr. Miguel Coronado said he worked with Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris, Councilman Darrell Dorris, City Manager Jason Caudle, and Captain Todd Webber of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station to ensure that the lines of communication were open so the protest would remain peaceful and be effective.

“The city of Lancaster provided tables, chairs, water and pizza for protesters to peacefully enjoy. Most importantly, space at American Heroes Park to share the message that black lives matter. This does not mean black lives matter more than other lives, nor that black lives are more precious than other lives. Black people just historically haven’t been treated like their lives matter at all, and this unjust treatment continues today,” Coronado explained.

“’Black Lives Matter’ is a rallying cry meant to replace the subtle voice in the back of your head that might tell you that you don’t need to care about black people as much as you care about other people. It’s meant to ring in the ears of police officers and other people whose internal decisions impact black people’s lives directly,” Coronado added.

Saturday’s demonstration in Lancaster also emphasized the importance of voting, according to Flax.

“Today [June 6] was about getting people to vote, getting people to actually make a change in a system that is not for them. And if that system is not for you then you have to get up and vote, get your people in places of power to be able to make a change in your community… that’s the way we change things,” Flax said.

Protesters also hope to bring about change through open dialogue with city and county leaders.

“In the next few weeks, Mayor R. Rex Parris, Mayor Steve Hofbauer, city, county and state officials will have a listening session with leaders of the peaceful protest in the Antelope Valley,” Coronado added.

 

    • I appreciate that Dave! I get so sad and disappointed reading some of these posts. It’s 2020 and some folks haven’t advanced that much. The racism is so prevalent here in the AV. I’m just trying to educate people. Maybe I can open some minds. I suspect I won’t have much success.

    • Anyone with an IQ of 1.2 realizes with the term Black Lives Matter means. It’s the black people who are losing their lives by bad cops without penalty. The white protesters get it. Sorry, you are either uniform or sensitive to the point you feel the term is racist. Perhaps the phrase “Black Lives Matter Too” won’t inflame your sensitivities.

  3. I like to ask the question how come Asians dont seem to have a problem with the Police? They are not getting shot all the time by cops. Maybe its behavior and culture. Asians go to Medical School and become DOCTORS.

      • High income too. They study and go to school. Thay are polite , behave, and are smart and they are wonderful people.

    • Well Ron, maybe because they were never slaves in the history of this country. They came much later after slave labor had built our great nation.. The slaves, on the other hand, were considered less than human and were considered to be property with no human rights. Their children could actually be sold to someone and they were never to see their child again. It helped the poor whites (who were at the bottom of American society) feel superior to the slaves, since American society considered them as poor white trash. Some of that mentality still exists today. That’s why cops feel they can murder blacks in broad daylight with onlookers watching. It’s woven into the fabric of America. They get away with it time after time. Usually, there are folks on the juries that have the same mentality that you do. The world and America saw this murder and reacted to the inhumanity of the act. They understand the anger and frustration of black people. Sadly, people such as yourself still don’t get it or perhaps they refuse to get it. Are you still working on the funds to move to Montana?

    • The doctor is the spoke person for City Council? This guys shows up at a car accident to pimp for our ambulance chasing Mayor. I wonder if he is reporting the income from this mouthy Republican elected official.

    • Unfortunately, Kram, Lancaster or the Antelope Valley for that matter, doesn’t have a large population like Los Angeles or New York. Also, the Valley is rather conservative and share the same mentality such as yours. Given the situation, 200 plus is decent. If you watch the news, you’d see thousands of people in other countries are protesting as well……even Japan. I commend those 200 plus protesters representing The Antelope Valley. They are taking a stand on decency and making this country live up to its creed. We are all Americans and should be treated as such. It’s easy to sit behind a computer screen in the safety of your home and take potshots at others. Kinda reminds me of a certain powerful orange guy. At the end of the day, it’s kinda cowardly.

