Firefighters knock down brush fire in Lancaster that burned 65 acres

LANCASTER – A second alarm grass fire charred about 65 acres Sunday afternoon in Lancaster before its forward progress was stopped, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze which ignited near 110th Street West and West Avenue K was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, June 7, according to county fire Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores.

The department sent 13 engines, several hand crews, a water tender and one water-dropping helicopter to battle the flames, Flores said.

The forward progress of the fire was stopped about 1:37 p.m., she said.

No injuries were reported, no structures were threatened and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

–