Crosstown pursuit ends with car upside-down

LANCASTER – A car clocked speeding in West Los Angeles Saturday night was chased by the California Highway Patrol all the way to Lancaster, where an officer flipped the vehicle over using a PIT maneuver, authorities said.

The pursuit began about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, June 6, and came to an end at Avenue K8 at 45th Street West, according to a CHP dispatcher.

Video from a news helicopter showed a police vehicle nudging the back right side of the vehicle, causing it to rotate clockwise and veer to the right, where it struck an object and rolled over.

It was unclear who was in the vehicle and whether they were hurt.

No further information on the incident was released.

