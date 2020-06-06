Young man killed in crash shortly after drive-through graduation celebration

LANCASTER – A young man who had just participated in his drive-through graduation celebration was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree in Lancaster late Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The fatal single-vehicle collision occurred around 4 p.m. Friday, June 5, on East Avenue J-8 near Calston Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed a male adult was traveling westbound on Avenue J-8 in a newer model high-performance vehicle, a Dodge Hellcat. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and crossed over into the eastbound lanes of traffic before colliding into a tree,” the news release states.

The motorist was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 4:34 p.m.

“Video surveillance footage was located and is currently under review to determine whether the vehicle was involved in any exhibition of speed or if a speed contest was taking place prior to the collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

“Additional information brought to our attention was that the male driver had apparently just participated in his drive-through graduation celebration for a local high school here in the Antelope Valley,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

