Woman and son missing, last seen in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old woman and her 9-month-old son who have been missing for more than a month after last being seen in Lancaster.

Shaniah Capers-Stewart and Christopher John Holcomb were both last seen on May 5 at around 2 p.m. in area of the 45500 block of 13th Street West, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Capers-Stewart is black, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 118 pounds with brown eyes and curly black hair. Holcomb is black, 2 feet tall and weighs 15 pounds with hazel eyes and red hair, the department said.

Capers-Stewart drives a black 2012 Honda Civic with California license plate number 6YPN790.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Capers-Stewart or Holcomb is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

–