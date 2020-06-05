The Antelope Valley Times

Palmdale to facilitate “ComeUnity” virtual town hall

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will facilitate a “Dear America, Say my Name! Virtual ComeUnity Town Hall” via Zoom on Monday, June 8, at 7 p.m.

Participation is open to the general public, law enforcement and elected officials.

The ComeUnity Town Hall coordinator is Arthur Calloway II of the Antelope Valley Black Chamber of Commerce, and will feature Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, City Manager J.J. Murphy, and other local community leaders.

The virtual town hall will provide an opportunity for residents to discuss race relations and ideas for change.

Interested persons need to register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and note “ComeUnity Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting.

For more information, call 661-267-5115.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

  1. Now is the time be a good listener NOT a know it all that does all the talking. This event could be the start of good dialog.

  2. This is the Mayor that has been connected to some inappropriate comments about Black and Hispanic people before he got elected Mayor. Good to see he is facing his demons.

    • when you make accusations of this kind it’s best to face him, or better yet give your real name, otherwise you’re the one that needs to face your demons.

    • Yea I remember how stupid that was of him to do but he cannot stop making comments on social media. Politicians should take note that what you say is forever online!

