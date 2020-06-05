Palmdale to facilitate “ComeUnity” virtual town hall

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will facilitate a “Dear America, Say my Name! Virtual ComeUnity Town Hall” via Zoom on Monday, June 8, at 7 p.m.

Participation is open to the general public, law enforcement and elected officials.

The ComeUnity Town Hall coordinator is Arthur Calloway II of the Antelope Valley Black Chamber of Commerce, and will feature Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, City Manager J.J. Murphy, and other local community leaders.

The virtual town hall will provide an opportunity for residents to discuss race relations and ideas for change.

Interested persons need to register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and note “ComeUnity Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting.

For more information, call 661-267-5115.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

