Palmdale announces summer event postponements, rescheduling due to COVID-19

PALMDALE — Due to the current “Safer at Home” orders issued by the state of California and Los Angeles County, and the uncertainly of when larger events will be allowed, the city of Palmdale is rescheduling and postponing many popular events and programs.

“While we are working to restore services as soon as possible, for the safety of our residents and staff, the Freedom Celebration and Fireworks and summer concert series at the Palmdale Amphitheater, scheduled to kick off in four weeks, must be rescheduled for summer 2021,” said Palmdale’s Director of Parks and Recreation Keri Smith.

Other city entertainment venues that hold large gatherings, such as Best of the West Softball Complex and DryTown Water Park, are also forced to cancel or postpone indefinitely several events and services.

“Even as California continues to move through the phased reopening of businesses and services, most entertainment events, venues, and community programs remain unable to resume,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Unfortunately, because we still do not have a solid timeline for when entertainment and community events will be allowed, we have been forced to cancel some of our most favorite summer activities. As time and deadlines permit, we will assess the ability to hold alternate events.”

Additional programs and events postponed to next summer include the Flag Day Celebration at Joe Davies Airpark, Splash Theatre at DryTown Water Park, the World’s Largest Swim Lesson at DryTown Water Park, and the City’s youth and adult summer basketball league. Summer kickoff activities for children and families offered at Marie Kerr and Domenic Massari Parks, and Twilight Tours at Joe Davies Airpark are also on hold until further notice.

The city will continue to monitor local COVID-19 orders and work to restore recreation events and programs. Services that may be able to return in upcoming months under COVID-19 guidelines include various classes held at park facilities, guided tours at Joe Davies Airpark, Music in the Park events, Family Movie Nights, Yellen Dog Park events, community pool programming, youth and adult volleyball leagues, adult softball league and T-ball, coaches pitch, baseball and softball leagues for youth.

“As gathering restrictions are lifted, we look forward to welcoming back local soccer, baseball and football leagues,” said Councilmember Juan Carrillo. “We also hope to resume our winter basketball leagues as regularly scheduled to begin in January.”

“The postponements of tournaments at Best of the West Softball Complex have been disappointing to the players and tough on our local businesses as they have a large economic impact,” expressed Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa. “Once spectator sports resume, we’ll welcome back our visiting teams and celebrate Rachel Garcia Day in honor our local softball star from UCLA and Team USA who honed her craft on these very fields.”

“We’re hopeful that DryTown Water Park will be able to open sometime this summer under some COVID-19 guidelines,” said Councilmember Laura Bettencourt. “The park looks awesome. Most of the slides have been refurbished and the Lazy River was completely replastered and is looking great!”

Because of the current closure, 2020 DryTown season passes will be honored in 2021.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has also caused us to hold off on celebrating the opening of some new recreation amenities such as the new Courson Park Pool,” said Councilmember Austin Bishop. “We look forward to hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony as soon as we’re able.”

“Our Parks and Recreation team will continue to work hard to restore as many events and services we can, and as quickly as we can, as these orders change over the days, weeks, and months ahead,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “We’re all looking forward to resuming our normal pre-COVID lives where our community was gathering, celebrating, learning, and enjoying all our wonderful recreational activities together.”

For more information and updates, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org or call 661/267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

