Lancaster Library to start sidewalk pickup service next week

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County library system — which closed its Lancaster branch in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic — announced Wednesday that it will begin offering sidewalk service to patrons who have items on hold, starting next Monday.

Library hold items will be available to be picked up between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Library, located at 601 West Lancaster Boulevard.

Patrons will be asked to call the library when they arrive, and their items will be brought to an outdoor table where customers will pick them up without any direct contact with library staff.

Bookdrops will re-open Monday, with all returned materials set to be quarantined before being re-issued, as recommended by health officials, according to the county library system.

All due dates on library items already checked out have been extended to July 15, with due dates on new items following standard borrowing schedules.

The county’s public library system was closed to the public March 14, with customers initially allowed to pick up items on hold in the lobby of the library. The Lancaster Library was subsequently completely closed as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

