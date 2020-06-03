June 3 curfew starts at 9 p.m. in Antelope Valley

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley and other parts of Los Angeles County that haven’t set their own earlier curfews will be under a curfew that runs from 9 p.m. tonight, June 3, through 5 a.m. Thursday, June 4.

This is the fourth night of a countywide curfew ordered to protect public safety.

“Tonight’s curfew will start later than the curfew in previous nights as the county assesses public safety needs on a daily basis. Residents, unless otherwise noted, are asked to stay in their home during the curfew,” according to a news release from Los Angeles County.

The countywide curfew does not apply to the following: peace officers; firefighters; National Guard or other military personnel deployed to the area; emergency medical services personnel; individuals traveling to and from work; individuals working on a public work of improvement construction project; credentialed media representatives involved in news gathering; people experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter; and individuals seeking medical treatment.

The county curfew applies to every municipality in Los Angeles County, but cities can implement stricter curfews based on their local needs.

For more information, visit lacounty.gov/emergency.

–