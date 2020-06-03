60+ people charged with looting, other crimes during LA County protests

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Wednesday that 61 people have been charged with crimes committed during protests in Los Angeles County over the past several days. None of the crimes were committed in the Antelope Valley, where protests have been mostly peaceful in Lancaster and Palmdale.

“I support the peaceful organized protests that already have brought needed attention to racial inequality throughout our society, including in the criminal justice system,” Lacey said. “I also have a constitutional and ethical duty to protect the public and prosecute people who loot and vandalize our community.”

A majority of the charges filed over the past two days have been for looting. Other charges include assault and/or battery upon a peace officer, robbery, burglary, possession of a destructive device, identity theft and receiving stolen property.

Felony looting carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in county jail.

Additional cases are expected to be presented this week by various law enforcement agencies for filing consideration. In some instances, people who were arrested over the past several days were cited and released. Those cases have not yet been presented.

In downtown Los Angeles, 11 people were charged with felonies, including looting, robbery and assault upon a peace officer.

Seventeen people were charged at the Airport Branch Court, which covers some of the western portions of Los Angeles County, including Santa Monica and Beverly Hills. The charges include felony looting, burglary and identity theft as well as misdemeanor looting and burglary.

Fifteen people were charged with felony looting, fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s vehicle or attempted looting in Compton, while three people were charged with felony looting in Long Beach.

In Van Nuys, five people were charged with felony looting. Six people were charged with felony looting or attempted looting in Norwalk and three people were charged with attempted looting in Torrance.

A 15-year-old youth has been charged in juvenile court with assault upon a peace officer.

In total, 11 cases were declined due to insufficient evidence, 19 were referred back to law enforcement agencies for further investigation and 31 were referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for misdemeanor filing consideration.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some cases qualified for zero bail under the guidelines set forth by the Judicial Council of California. However, some looting cases might require bail since a state of emergency was declared in Los Angeles County.

The District Attorney’s Office prosecutes all felonies in Los Angeles County and misdemeanors that occur in the unincorporated areas of the county and in most cities.

