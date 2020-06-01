AV Illegal Dumping Task Force meeting online June 3

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Illegal Dumping Task Force will conduct its regularly scheduled meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, online.

People can also participate by telephone.

The meeting will be at www.webex.com. To log in online, participants must use the event number – 962 425 879 – and the event password – PUtj8BUMM82

To participate by telephone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter the access code: 962 425 879

Users wishing to view the meeting must utilize a computer, smartphone, or tablet. A headphone/microphone combination is recommended with these devices to hear and verbally participate. Audio-only participation is possible by the dial-in option.

The agenda includes discussion of the possibility of rescheduling a free disposal day at the Lancaster Landfill for residents of unincorporated areas of the Antelope Valley, as well as discussion of extending the free landfill voucher pilot program for unincorporated areas’ residents and property owners. Also scheduled for discussion are collection events for used tires.

To view the agenda in more detail, click here.

For more information, contact AVIDTF Secretary Adriana Ornelas at 626-458-2537 or email aornleas@pw.lacounty.gov.

