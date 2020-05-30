The Antelope Valley Times

Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster, demonstration follows

Demonstrators descended on the scene shortly after a fatal deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster on Friday, May 29. [Image by ANTHONY CHEVAL]
LANCASTER – An investigation is underway into a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster Friday night.

The shooting happened around 7:48 p.m. Friday, May 29, on the 1700 block of West Avenue K, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies observed a suspect, male white adult, walking eastbound on the sidewalk. As deputies contacted the suspect they saw he had a firearm in his hand. An altercation with the suspect ensued and the suspect was taken to the ground, during which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the news release states.

The suspect was hit and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.  No deputies were injured in the incident.

“A replica firearm was recovered at the scene,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Shortly after the incident, dozens of demonstrators arrived on the scene, apparently coming from Lancaster Boulevard, where a demonstration against police brutality had been taking place following the police-related death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The local demonstration was peaceful, no arrests were made, and the crowd was dispersed between 1:30 and  2 a.m. Saturday, May 30, according to a watch commander at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

[ANTHONY CHEVAL]
[ANTHONY CHEVAL]

 

  4. This is biased journalism. This was a very scary event. Sounds of gun shots or fireworks went off every so often from 8:00-1:00am. The surrounding neighborhoods were terrified for what was going to happen next. Do you really call, throwing cans and other objects at the police officers as, “friendly protesting”? All of this was happening, meanwhile, target boarded up their walls and loud screeches from cars performing “donuts” around the 17th street intersection commenced. Please write unbiased articles by telling both sides of the story. I would not call that friendly protesting. I’d call that an agitated environment. This article also left out that the deputies tried to resuscitate the adult male by performing CPR until the ambulance arrived, each one of them taking turns. (Sources: Snapchat, Neighborhood videos on Facebook)

  5. The title is inaccurate, a peaceful protest began on The Blvd a hour and a half before the incident. They travelled down 10th to K prior to the shooting. Your title makes it appear the shooting happened then the protest.

  6. My grandson and I were on the way to Lowe’s, when we saw a white male lying on the ground bleeding and two Sherriff’s, just standing there doing nothing. We heard no ambulance but we saw about a dozen police cars coming west on Ave. K towards the area. We left Lowe’s about 45 minutes later, and saw the area blocked off with many many police vehicles, not many pedestrians, but one girl cam running from across the street yelling a blind black mam was shot 5 times, so we yelled out correcting her that the mam was white. We continued going home, but wondered why still no ambulance to help the man, and what he did to deserve this?

  7. How is it, the article says the suspect was taken down but then a shootout ensued and the suspect was shot. ????? How? When? Why?

    • So will they riot over a White guy getting shot? I say no matter what color you are if u act stupid walk around with a gun and dont comply its not going to end well. Cops dont know if its a real gun or not. How about trying to obey the laws and be a good citizen. These cop shootings could all be avoided if people would obey the laws and behave.

    • I like how they say a “replica” firearm was found on scene. Must be the same one used on the deputy that was “shot” at the lancaster station

    • An attempt on getting the gun away…but it was failing. When it won’t come loose….bang. I am surprised they got that close before taking action. The society of activists have them scared to take any action.

  8. This is all an excuse for “Black lives matter”. The guy they shot was white. He had a replica gun. MY Lord, all so stupid. The deputy was charged in floyd”s murder so what is that sign about?

  9. May we all learn to love & respect each other. All hatred and violence needs to STOP. It is not only police brutality but brutality within us all. Stop the hate, stop the killing. Love one another. Hugs, peace, Love & respect! x1000

    • Christy most all of these shootings would stop if people obey the law and comply with the officers. Some people just cant listen.

