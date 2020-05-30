Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster, demonstration follows

LANCASTER – An investigation is underway into a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster Friday night.

The shooting happened around 7:48 p.m. Friday, May 29, on the 1700 block of West Avenue K, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies observed a suspect, male white adult, walking eastbound on the sidewalk. As deputies contacted the suspect they saw he had a firearm in his hand. An altercation with the suspect ensued and the suspect was taken to the ground, during which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the news release states.

The suspect was hit and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released. No deputies were injured in the incident.

“A replica firearm was recovered at the scene,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Shortly after the incident, dozens of demonstrators arrived on the scene, apparently coming from Lancaster Boulevard, where a demonstration against police brutality had been taking place following the police-related death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The local demonstration was peaceful, no arrests were made, and the crowd was dispersed between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Saturday, May 30, according to a watch commander at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

