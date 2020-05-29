Crash involving vehicle, freight train kills 2 in Lancaster Area [updated]

LANCASTER – Two men were killed Friday when the vehicle they were in was struck by a freight train in the Lancaster area.

The collision happened around 5:14 a.m. Friday, May 29, in the area of Avenue I and Sierra Highway, authorities said.

Paramedics pronounced the vehicle’s occupants dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Information was not immediately available on the identities of the fatally injured men, but they appeared to be in their 30s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

UPDATE: According to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station:

The collision occurred at the RR crossing on Avenue I east of Sierra Hwy… Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed a male adult and his male adult passenger were traveling westbound on Avenue I towards Sierra Hwy in a mid-sized SUV. A Union Pacific Train was traveling south on the westbound set of RR tracks at about 40 MPH. Both RR arms for westbound travel were in place, in the downed position and functioning properly at the time of the collision. Los Angeles County Fire responded, however, both male adult occupants of the mid-size SUV were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Detectives are reviewing video surveillance of the area for additional information on the fatal collision. Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

