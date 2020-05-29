COVID-19 kills a deputy public defender

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County deputy public defender died this week a few days after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Any death is tragic, but this one hits close to home,” according to a statement from the Association of Deputy District Attorneys. “We are heartbroken to learn of the first death of a justice system employee related to COVID-19, a day that we feared would happen, but it doesn’t make that reality any less painful.”

The attorney’s name was not released. In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, county Public Defender Ricardo Garcia said the attorney died Wednesday.

“The loss of this deputy public defender is a tragedy, and our hearts reach out to family, friends, and the entire public defender’s office who lost a cherished colleague and friend,” Garcia said.

The deputy public defender had been self-isolating at home since May 16 and tested positive for COVID-19 three days later, officials said.

“Two co-workers who worked with the individual were immediately notified and quarantined upon receipt of the positive test,” said Garcia, adding that the office where the person worked was closed and cleaned.

Eight other employees of the L.A. County public defender’s office have tested positive for COVID-19, an office spokeswoman said.

–