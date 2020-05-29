The Antelope Valley Times

AV Fair & Alfafa Festival will go on as planned in August

LANCASTER- Organizers for the Antelope Valley Fair & Alfafa Festival said the show will go on as scheduled in August.

“The Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival has existed for 82 years, and together we will continue to be an iconic event, providing countless opportunities and lifelong memories. We will have a 2020 fair season. We will not quit, we will not cancel and we will prevail! We are AV Fair Strong,” according to a statement designed to quash rumors of a shutdown.

Some fair activities may be virtual, but others are expected to take place on the fairgrounds as usual.

” Yes, it will be different, yes it will be safe and yes it will be memorable. Many of us long for our traditional experiences, but we must be agile and committed to staying connected to each other and to our community in new ways as we recover safely together,” organizers promised in the statement.

Current plans include hosting the Kiwanis Jr. Livestock Auction in late August, as well as select virtual exhibit competitions, battle of the bands, community stage performances and possibly drive-thru fair food.

Details and updated information can be found at avfair.com.

  1. The real AV Fair ended when they Closed the “Elks Ride”. Five wooden Tokens good for 5 Large Draft Beers for a Dollar and the giant all Schools all Classes Reunion on Saturday Night. Old school mates would come from many States to Party. Those WERE the Days.

    • Your right! The AV Fair is financially in trouble because of lack of community connection. Besides this may be a giant Virus incubator by August and the last place you want to be. Let’s do not put money over lives.

