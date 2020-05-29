50 more coronavirus deaths confirmed in LA County; 720 confirmed cases in Palmdale to date, 574 in Lancaster

LOS ANGELES- Los Angeles County health officials Friday reported another 50 deaths due to the coronavirus and 1,824 new cases. The large number of new cases was attributed in part to a backlog of about 500 tests being reported, but officials have also touted the ever-increasing availability of testing that has led to increased figures.

To date (May 29), Public Health has confirmed identified 51,562 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 2,290 deaths across all areas of LA County, including 720 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths in Palmdale; 574 cases and 12 deaths in Lancaster; 44 cases and nine deaths in Quartz Hill; 28 cases and two deaths in Lake Los Angeles; 36 cases and no deaths in the Littlerock/Pearblossom, Juniper Hills areas; and 18 cases and no deaths in Sun Village. View the latest detailed report here.

Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health — 40% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

As of Friday, May 29, 6,430 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (13% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,462 people who are currently hospitalized — 27% of these people are in the ICU and 20% are on ventilators.

“So many people in our community are experiencing loss and sorrow during this pandemic. We think of you every day, and we are deeply sorry for your loss,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “As we enter the weekend, and are perhaps out of our homes and visiting businesses and public spaces, please remember that practicing physical distancing and wearing a cloth face covering when you are around other people are the tools we have to prevent further spread of the virus. For businesses, the implementation of directives in the protocols for reopening are the most effective strategy for protecting employees and customers. These actions are essential for slowing the spread and preventing many people from becoming seriously ill and requiring hospitalization. They are essential for saving lives.”

An interactive dashboard is available that provides comprehensive information on COVID-19 cases, along with maps and graphs showing data by city and community. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: http://dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

