Palmdale to host Mental Health Awareness Virtual Town Hall

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale will host a Mental Health Virtual Town Hall via Zoom on Monday, June 1, at 10 a.m., featuring mental health expert John Glover from Mental Health America of Los Angeles, Dennis Anderson, a veterans advocate and social worker with High Desert Medical Group, and members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department mental health team.

The virtual town hall will provide an opportunity for residents to gain valuable tools for coping with mental health concerns, and a chance to lean on the support provided by those with knowledge and experience in the field.

Interested persons need to register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and note “Mental Health Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting.

“Our first mental health virtual town hall was so well received we all agreed that we needed to do it again,” said Palmdale’s City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Our community is facing the physical, economic and emotional effects of COVID-19 and this virtual town hall is something that can help address those issues.”

If anyone is experiencing anxiety, depression or needs to talk to someone immediately, call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800/854-7771, or text LA to 741741.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–