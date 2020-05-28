L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. says 260 employees tested Positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday that 260 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, along with 1,209 jail inmates.

According to statistics released Thursday, 511 employees are currently quarantined, and 1,325 have returned to work after being quarantined.

Of the 260 employees who tested positive, 185 are sworn personnel and the remainder are professional — civilian — personnel. Of the 511 employees currently quarantined, 372 are sworn personnel and the remainder are professional personnel. And of the 1,325 employees who have returned to work after being quarantined, 901 are sworn personnel and the remainder are professional personnel.

In the jail system, 5,223 inmates are currently quarantined, and 238 are in isolation. Of those in isolation, 171 have tested positive and the remainder have been tested, but results are pending.

Isolation is defined as being for “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” while quarantine is for “individuals who have had close contact of 10 minutes or more with a person currently under observation.”

More information is available on the department’s coronavirus updates page, https://lasd.org/covid19updates.

