CVS Health opening drive-thru coronavirus test site in Lancaster

LANCASTER – CVS Health Thursday expanded its COVID-19 no-cost testing program by announcing additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across California, including Lancaster.

The Lancaster testing site is located at the CVS store at 846 West Avenue K.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in about three days.

CVS late last month committed to establishing 1,000 coronavirus testing locations across the country by the end of May, with a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity, according to CVS Helath President and CEO Larry J. Merlo.

More than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index, Merlo said. The index tracks a variety of census variables, including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

For more information about the additional new testing sites or to register for a test, visit cvs.com.

–