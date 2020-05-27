Survey says people ready to travel domestically if safety protocols are met

LOS ANGELES – A survey of more than 14,000 North American travelers released Wednesday indicates that people may be ready to resume domestic travel despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The survey conducted during the month of May by Los Angeles County-based AirportParkingReservations.com and ParkSleepFly.com found that 43% of respondents said they were interested in taking a road trip in 2020, and 63% expressed a willingness to drive up to 300 miles for a vacation.

“Our customers are telling us that they would like to travel soon,” said Carlos Chilin, general manager of AirportParkingReservations.com and ParkSleepFly.com. “They’ve indicated that a big factor for their decisions will be the health and safety protocols implemented to make them feel protected. Tourist locations in the United States have a big opportunity to capitalize on the pent-up demand that should come as travel increases.”

Still, most respondents, 75%, said they are holding off on re-booking previously canceled plans. When asked if they were to travel in 2020, 57% said that travel would be domestic rather than foreign.

