Last Call! Artists sought for Palmdale’s Courson Park Pool mural competition

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale is putting out a last call for entries for its Courson Park Pool mural competition.

“We’re looking for an artist and/or artist-led team to create a piece of art that will be featured within the perimeter of the Courson Park Pool, on the interior wall facing west,” said Palmdale’s Public Art Coordinator, George Davis.

The mural theme is “Aquatics.” When completed, the mural will encompass a 31‐feet wide by 9‐feet tall area and will be a 2-dimensional project.

The selected artist or team will be awarded a $1,800 stipend as well as $400 for supplies furnished by the City’s Public Art Committee.

The contest is free and open to all Antelope Valley residents 18 years of age and older. The deadline for submissions is Monday, June 8 at 6 p.m.

“We need to add a finishing touch to the Courson Park Pool,” Davis said. “An aquatics themed mural will anchor the environment and add a nice splash of color to the pool setting.”

For an application and a complete list of rules and regulations, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/CoursonPoolMural.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

