Palmdale City Library adds Hoopla streaming service

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library is adding the popular on-demand film streaming service Hoopla digital to its resources.

With Hoopla, Palmdale City Library cardholders may access over 800,000 titles in the formats of audiobooks, eBooks, comics, movies and television programs. Content may be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Hoopla digital app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast, or Roku.

“We are thrilled to add this content-rich collection of materials in digital format for our library patrons and encourage everyone to take advantage of it simply by using their Palmdale City Library card,” said Library Director Robert Shupe. “If you don’t have a card, you can get one online by going to the Library’s website at www.CityofPalmdale.org/library and applying for one.”

Hoopla digital is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America to provide online and mobile access to thousands of movies, television shows, music, eBooks, audiobooks and comics. With Hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via Hoopla digital’s mobile app and online at www.hoopladigital.com.

Due to the County Health Department Order, the Palmdale City Library, remains closed to public access. Individuals may still order books for pickup online at the Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

