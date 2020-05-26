City of Palmdale offers PPE at cost to Palmdale businesses

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale is offering some hard-to-obtain Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for sale at cost to Palmdale businesses and organizations.

“Based on input received from the business community during our recent Business Town Hall, we created a platform for businesses to secure some hard to find PPE items for their business,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “We’re continuing to work closely with our businesses to address their needs effectively and efficiently.”

The current list of items available includes hand sanitizer, disposable masks, and hand sanitizer stands. Items are available while supplies last.

Order forms may be downloaded on the City’s website at www.CityofPalmdale.org/PPE.

Items would need to be picked up at Palmdale City Hall at the Development Services Building, located at 38250 Sierra Highway, Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additional items may be added in the future based on need and item availability.

Although the program is currently limited to Palmdale-based businesses and organizations, it may be expanded to all Antelope Valley businesses if there is a need.

For more information, contact Palmdale’s Economic Development Division by emailing economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org or by calling 661-267-5125.

