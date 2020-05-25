Soaring temps bring heat warnings starting Tuesday

An excessive heat warning is in effect for dangerously hot conditions Tuesday through Thursday for the Antelope Valley, where temperatures of 100 to 105 degrees are expected, according to the L.A. County Office of Emergency Management.

Health officials are urging residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. They warned that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Los Angeles County will open cooling centers around the area starting Tuesday, to give residents a place to escape the heat.

The centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m., and they will “operate in compliance with physical distancing and other safety criteria” due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The county cooling centers in the Antelope Valley will be located at:

— Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2

— Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 E. Avenue R, Sun Village

Available locations may change, and a current list of all county cooling center is available at ready.lacounty.gov/heat, or by calling 211.