Pedestrian hit, killed crossing street in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in Palmdale Saturday night, authorities said.

It happened around 9:54 p.m. Saturday, May 23, on 10th Street West and Avenue N, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

A motorist was driving a 2008 Suzuki SX4 northbound on 10th Street West when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking across 10th Street West, according to the news release.

“The area of the roadway was very dark and the driver was unable to see a pedestrian walking in the roadway… The driver did not have any signs of impairment or being under the influence,” the news release states.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

This investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.

