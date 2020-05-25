Man found shot to death in car in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man in his 20s was found shot to death inside a car that was crashed into a tree in Palmdale Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 2:52 p.m. Saturday, May 23, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies from Palmdale Station responded to the 1000 block of Springline Drive regarding a call of a traffic collision. Upon arriving, they discovered a male in his 20s seated inside a car that had crashed into a tree in the front yard of one of the residences on the street. It was learned the male had suffered apparent gunshot wounds before losing control of the car and crashing,” the news release states.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“A Hispanic male was seen running from the car after the collision with the tree. It is unknown if he was the suspect or another victim. There is no further suspect description at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The murder weapon is outstanding, and it is unknown if the incident is gang-related, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

–