Deputy, motorist injured in 2-vehicle crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A juvenile female driver and a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries Friday when their vehicles collided in a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

The crash happened around 5:08 p.m. Friday, May 22, at the intersection of Avenue K and Challenger Way, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed the deputy was traveling east on Avenue K when he initiated a northbound turn onto Challenger Way. The female driver was traveling west on Avenue K in a midsize sedan. Both vehicles collided near the center of the intersection just as the two were entering the intersection,” the news release states.

Both the deputy and the female driver sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and treated the deputy for his injuries, while the female driver declined medical attention, according to the news release.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

