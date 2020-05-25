AVTA leadership recognized for handling of COVID-19 crisis

LANCASTER – Transdev Transportation General Manager Rene’ Alvarez joined staff members recently to thank the Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s leadership for their handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

“AVTA, under the leadership of Macy Neshati, Martin Tomkins, and the AVTA Board of Directors, deserves to be recognized and thanked,” Alvarez said. “The early protective steps taken, the innovative solutions, and the compassionate approach to managing this crisis has likely contributed to the reason we have had no COVID-19 cases at this location.”

To promote a healthy environment for riders and employees during the coronavirus outbreak, AVTA increased the frequency of cleaning procedures, communicated with employees to address concerns and equipment needs, established cleaning and disinfecting teams at transportation centers, reduced maximum capacity, and instituted rear door boardings and free fares in order to promote social distancing.

“We simply put people first,” Neshati said. “We made the decisions necessary to protect people while making certain we could continue to get people where they needed to go.”

Transdev Transportation held a meeting May 21 at the AVTA office in Lancaster to present a plaque and thank the AVTA team. Tomkins and Neshati received the plaque, and thanked Transdev and their team for being on the frontline during these trying times.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Neshati said. “The things you’ve learned over the past eight weeks, keep doing. Stay safe. Make good decisions. Social distance. Wash your hands.”

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

