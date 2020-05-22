Walk-in service to resume at Palmdale City Hall

PALMDALE – Beginning Tuesday, May 26, Palmdale City Hall will welcome residents into City offices to conduct business and access City services. Since March 12, City services had been available by appointment only due to the Safer at Home order by Los Angeles County and the State of California.

The offices that will be open are City Hall, Development Services, Finance, City Clerk, Parks and Recreation, Human Services, and Community Programs.

“City staff has been able to provide outstanding service to our customers through our appointment system, but now as we move forward we are pleased that we will be able to accommodate individuals who have not made an appointment and come to us on a walk-in basis,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy.

Because health and safety are a top priority, City employees and visitors will be required to wear facial coverings and maintain six-foot social distancing requirements. There will be a limit as to how many people will be allowed in at one time. Hand sanitizing stations will be available in all City facilities. People who are ill are advised to stay home.

Residents are encouraged to use the City’s many online services at www.CityofPalmdale.org which include applying for building permits, reporting code violations, paying citations, business licensing, and more. Residents and developers may also continue to schedule appointments rather than coming into City Hall.

Due to the current Los Angeles County Health Officer Order, the Palmdale City Library, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, SAVES and all Recreation Centers will remain closed to public access. Individuals may still order books for pickup online at the Library. SAVES and Legacy Commons will continue to distribute food via drive-through.

“City staff came up with creative ways to keep things moving in Palmdale,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “We began doing building inspections virtually and provided online recreation opportunities for all ages to enjoy. We also increased our capacity to serve meals to those who needed help the most, and our staff worked alongside medical professionals to help with COVID-19 testing.”

