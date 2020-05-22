Palmdale seeking input from local businesses to assess impact of “Safer at Home” order

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting local businesses to participate in a Business Impact Survey to help the City better assess the impacts that the “Safer at Home” orders have had on local businesses.

Businesses are encouraged to take the survey at www.CityofPalmdale.org under News & Announcements, or at https://bit.ly/2ymYrY8 (English) or https://bit.ly/2Zpqdyf (Spanish). The survey will be available until June 1, 2020. All responses are confidential.

“It is important for us to get feedback from our businesses as we move into the next stages of recovery,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “This will help us gather valuable and quantifiable data which is key as we draft additional economic recovery programs.”

The Business Impact Survey is a follow up of a virtual town hall which was held on April 28. Hosted by Murphy, the 90-minute discussion provided local businesses a platform to discuss the challenges they and their employees are facing and how they have been impacted by the COVID-19 Stay at Home orders. Integrating the business community’s input, the City submitted the Palmdale Community Renaissance Plan to the County of Los Angeles for consideration.

“I encourage all our business to take just a few moments and give us your insights,” Murphy added. “We will come through this crisis stronger as we work together.”

For more information or questions regarding the survey, contact the Economic Development Division by emailing economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org or by calling 661-267-5125.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

