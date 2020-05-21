2 sought in Palmdale shooting, no injuries reported

PALMDALE – Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly shot at a Palmdale home with nine people inside Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, on the 38000 block of Landon Avenue, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The sheriff’s news release states:

Based on preliminary information gathered from the victim’s security camera footage, a silver or white ‘Dodge’ Journey drove up to the front of the victim’s neighbor’s residence where two male Hispanic adults were seen exiting the vehicle and walking up onto the victim’s neighbor’s front yard. Moments later, the two suspects are seen running back to their vehicle and driving northbound on Landon Avenue. Deputies discovered two bullet holes in the stucco of the victim’s residence. One expended bullet was located in the front family room. A vehicle parked at the location also had one bullet hole located in the trunk area. There were a total of nine victims inside the residence, however, no one was injured from the shooting. A check of the victim’s neighbor’s residence revealed an east-facing kitchen window was shattered from gunfire which appeared to be from a shotgun due to the birdshot located inside the kitchen. No one inside the location was injured from the shooting.”

Operation Safe Streets (OSS) detectives from Palmdale responded to the location to assist with the investigation. This investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately released.

