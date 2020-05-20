Worker resiliency funds available through America’s Job Center of California

PALMDALE — Local residents whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for “Keep LA Working & Worker Resiliency” emergency funds through America’s Job Center of California (AJCC).

AJCC can assist with essential expenses such as food, rent, utilities, transportation and training to help individuals maintain safe housing, stay connected, and gain the necessary skills to re-enter the workforce.

Funds are limited and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and are only available through June 30, 2020.

For more information, call 661-265-7421 or email palmdaleajcc@jvs-socal.org in Palmdale; or call 661-726-4128 or email lancasterajcc@jvs-socal.org in Lancaster.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

