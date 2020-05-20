Wilk, Lackey urge governor to let cities call the shots on reopening

SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, and Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale), submitted a letter Wednesday to Governor Gavin Newsom urging him to give cities in northern Los Angeles County the ability to create their own Regional Recovery Plan and move to the next stage of his Resilience Roadmap and reopen.

Senator Wilk issued the following statement:

One size does not fit all when it comes to COVID19 and the communities it has impacted. The governor already acknowledged that reality when he allowed counties to create their own recovery plans. Today we are requesting that the governor apply that same logic in Los Angeles County – which is the size of Michigan. The high desert portion of the County, which we represent, is being unfairly impacted by LA County’s continuing stay at home order. The cities of Lancaster, Palmdale and Santa Clarita are more rural and sprawling then their highly populated counterparts to the south and should not be held hostage while the City of LA works to get control of the virus. The Resilience Roadmap lays out a path for safe and responsible reopening of the state. North LA County should be able to use this Roadmap and call the shots on a safe and responsible reopening.”

Assemblyman Lackey issued the following statement:

I support a balanced, science-based approach to managing the consequences of this severe pandemic. The high desert portion of Los Angeles County is dramatically different than the basin in the landscape, transportation considerations, and population density. Our region deserves a separate timetable for reopening.”

Read their letter to the governor here.

–