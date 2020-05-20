The Antelope Valley Times

Public’s help sought in death of woman in Lancaster

by

[Main image by APRIL JENKINS]
LANCASTER – Detectives need the public’s help in figuring out what happened to a woman found dead in a Lancaster intersection last week.

She has since been identified as 51-year-old Chovonna Rhodes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Rhodes was found “unresponsive and suffering from head trauma at the intersection of East Nugent Street and Andale Avenue,” according to a Sheriff’s bulletin.

A previous sheriff’s news release stated that Rhodes was found around 11:14 p.m. on Sunday, May 10.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Previous related story: Detectives investigate death of woman in Lancaster

Editor’s note: The sheriff’s bulletin below erroneously states that Rhodes was found on May 11, but Rhodes was actually found on Sunday, May 10.

 

 

  1. Pushed or jumped out of a car? Fell out? Hit by a car? I hope the detectives are checking all possible surveillance videos, and people with a ring doorbell if there are homes in that intersection. It’s a darn shame that the info isn’t put out until ten days later!

    Reply

    • You should be a Deputy. I am sure with your help they will now look at all of those possibilities. Without your help, they would just be dumbfounded.

      They probably already have a good idea how she died and received her injuries. They usually go for a bit on their information until it ends, THEN they ask for professional advice like yours.

      Reply

