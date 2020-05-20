Lancaster teens plead not guilty in alleged robbery spree

LANCASTER – A 19-year-old Lancaster man accused of shooting and wounding a woman during an attempted carjacking in her Stevenson Ranch driveway pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder and other counts stemming from an alleged robbery spree, in which two others are also charged.

Jeremy Hernandez is charged with one count each of attempted murder, assault with a firearm and attempted first-degree ATM robbery, two counts of attempted carjacking, five counts of attempted robbery, and 14 counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He is also facing allegations of using a handgun and causing great bodily injury.

Co-defendant Leonardo Martinez of Lancaster, 19, pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted carjacking, five counts of attempted robbery, and 14 counts of second-degree robbery.

A third man, 18-year-old Matthew Crews of Lancaster, is awaiting arraignment next week on three counts of second-degree robbery.

The robberies occurred in the Antelope Valley between March 16-21, according to Deputy District Attorney Ryan Williams.

Hernandez allegedly shot a 45-year-old woman in her driveway during an attempt to steal her vehicle on March 21, according to the prosecutor.

Martinez and Crews were arrested March 20 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, while Hernandez was arrested March 23, according to jail records.

Hernandez could face a potential maximum sentence of 127 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

If found guilty of all charges, Martinez could face more than 29 years in state prison and Crews could face up to seven years behind bars, according to prosecutors.

