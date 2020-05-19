Virtual recruitment for aerospace company

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a virtual recruitment for an aerospace company in the Valencia, Sylmar, and San Fernando Valley areas.

Positions available are for CNC machine operators. Candidates will primarily run CNC lathes, read and interpret prints; inspect parts using micrometers, pin gages, thread gages, and possibly comparators. Candidates must be “shop math” proficient with fractions, decimals, angles and radii as well possess the mechanical aptitude necessary to operate the machinery properly and safely.

Requirements include: having a high school Diploma or GED; passing a pre-employment drug screen and background check; working full-time hours, 40 to 50 hours a week; able to lift up to 50 lbs., standing 10 hours a day; walking, climbing stairs, twisting and bending. CNC machine experience and mechanical aptitude are required.

Candidates must register on Eventbrite at https://cnc-operator-recruiting.eventbrite.com.

The deadline for registration is Thursday, May 21, at 10 a.m.

If selected for an interview, candidates will be contacted via phone or email. Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, email a resume tailored to the position after registration, and must be available to interview immediately.

For more information, email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4954.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

