L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. says 181 employees tested positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday that 181 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, along with 660 jail inmates.

According to statistics released Tuesday morning, 586 employees are currently quarantined, and 1,018 have returned to work after being quarantined.

In a new subset of statistics, the sheriff’s department made a distinction between employees who are “sworn” personnel and employees who are “professional” — civilian — personnel.

Of the 181 employees who tested positive, 134 are sworn personnel and the remainder are professional personnel. Of the 586 employees currently quarantined, 441 are sworn personnel and the remainder are professional personnel. And of the 1,018 employees who have returned to work after being quarantined, 669 are sworn personnel and the remainder are professional personnel.

In the jail system, 5,217 inmates are currently quarantined, and 346 are in isolation. Of those in isolation, 266 have tested positive and the remainder have been tested, but results are pending.

Isolation is defined as being for “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” while quarantine is for “individuals who have had close contact of 10 minutes or more with a person currently under observation.”

More information is available on the department’s coronavirus updates page, https://lasd.org/covid19updates.

