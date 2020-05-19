76 more COVID-19 deaths reported in LA County; 585 cases in Palmdale to date, 489 in Lancaster

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday confirmed 76 new deaths and 1,183 new cases of coronavirus.

To date (May 19), Public Health has identified 39,573 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,913 deaths in Los Angeles County, including 585 cases and 15 deaths in Palmdale; 489 cases and eight deaths in Lancaster; 31 cases and seven deaths in Quartz Hill; 27 cases and two deaths in Lake Los Angeles; 31 cases and no deaths in the Littlerock/Pearblossom, Juniper Hills areas; and 10 cases and no deaths in Sun Village. View the latest detailed report here.

Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,722 people — 39% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

As of Tuesday, 5,914 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (15% of positive cases) had been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,549 people who are currently hospitalized — 27% of these people are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators.

“Each day, as we share this information with you, we know there are people across our community who have suffered tremendous loss, said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “As we continue to reopen more places and spaces in the weeks ahead, we will need to use the tools of physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings to continue to slow the spread.”

An interactive dashboard is available that provides comprehensive information on COVID-19 cases and deaths, along with maps and graphs showing data by city and community. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: http://dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

Editor’s note: Many readers have inquired about the COVID-19 recovery rate for the Antelope Valley, however, the county has not shared that information. In order to be considered recovered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person must be free of a fever without the help of medication, show improvement in respiratory conditions, and receive negative results from two separate COVID-19 tests performed at least 24 hours apart. The testing priority right now may be on diagnoses, not recovery.

