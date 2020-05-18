Poncitlán Square open to faith-based organizations

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is making Poncitlán Square available to the faith-based community this weekend for a time of prayer.

Any faith-based group in the Antelope Valley may contact the city of Palmdale to reserve a 75-minute time slot (15 minutes to set up and break down, 45 minutes of prayer).

To reserve a time, contact Terrie Zayas at 661-267-5937 or email tzayas@cityofpalmdale.org.

If there is enough interest, Poncitlán Square will be made available on Sunday, May 24.

All guests are encouraged to remain in their vehicles or to practice safe social distancing and wear face coverings. Anyone who is ill should not attend.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–