Father of man who died in jail of mental health drug OD sues LA County

LOS ANGELES – The father of a man who died at the Twin Towers jail in downtown Los Angeles of an overdose of a drug administered for schizophrenia filed suit Monday against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and dozens of its employees.

Peter Woods, the father of Lewis Nyarecha, filed the civil rights action in federal court, alleging negligence in his son’s June 6, 2018, death and failure by the sheriff’s department to properly screen and train its deputies.

A department spokeswoman said the sheriff’s department does not comment on pending litigation.

According to the suit, Nyarecha was found unresponsive on a top bunk in his cell by a fellow inmate. He had missed dinner the night before and breakfast that day, the suit contends.

The plaintiff alleges that two sheriff’s deputies began to haul the 25-year-old Nyarecha off the bunk, only to drop him, slamming the back of his head on a metal desk, sending blood gushing.

Though he received CPR, Nyarecha — who had been arrested on suspicion of trespassing — was declared dead due to quetiapine toxicity, the lawsuit states.

He was given the drug because he was schizophrenic, according to the plaintiff.

