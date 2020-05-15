Traffic, non-traffic citations won’t be heard before June 22 in LA County Courts

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County’s court system announced Friday that traffic and non-traffic citation matters will not be heard before June 22.

People who have a hearing on traffic and non-traffic citation matters that had been set before that date should not go to court, and will subsequently be sent notification by mail for hearing dates after June 22, according to the court.

The court offers online options to resolve traffic and non-traffic citation matters without having to come to court, along with options for people who are experiencing financial hardship in paying traffic tickets.

More information is available at the court’s website — http://www.lacourt.org/division/traffic/traffic2.aspx.

On April 10, the court announced that it was instituting a 90-day grace period on all traffic and non-traffic infraction tickets as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile announced that Los Angeles County courtrooms will remain closed for judicial business through June 10 except for those handling time-sensitive, essential functions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The presiding judge had announced on March 17 that most court functions would remain on hold until April 16 to “allow us to comply with social distancing and to prevent the spread of the virus within our community.” That was subsequently extended through May 12.

The court clerk’s office is set to re-open June 15, with court hearings set to resume beginning June 22.

Essential matters currently being dealt with include arraignments, preliminary hearings, bail review hearings, grand jury indictments and sentencing hearings in criminal cases, along with juvenile petitions, emergency protective orders, emergency writs challenging COVID-19 emergency measures and civil and family temporary restraining orders.

The county court system has required the use of face coverings — with limited permissible exceptions — by judicial officers, employees and all court visitors, along with managed social distancing with signs and markings inside and outside courthouses, offering hand sanitizer and wipes at courthouse entrances, inside courtrooms and other high-traffic areas and provided enhanced disinfection and cleaning of courthouse facilities.

