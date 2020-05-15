Palmdale Regional Medical Center to resume certain elective surgeries Monday

PALMDALE – Palmdale Regional Medical Center is preparing to perform certain elective surgeries starting Monday, May 18, based on recent guidelines set forth by healthcare and state officials.

The hospital is ready to meet surgical needs but recognizes that people might be concerned about coming to the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CEO Richard Allen.

“We want to assure the public that we are doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of patients and staff during this challenging time,” Allen said.

The hospital’s safety protocols include temperature checks and health questions being asked before anyone is allowed to enter the hospital; deep cleaning and disinfection; suspended visitation; and practicing appropriate social distancing. The hospital is also using UV light sterilization as a further method of disinfection.

The surgery teams at Palmdale Regional Medical Center are working with physician offices to accommodate surgeries and procedures that were postponed due to COVID-19, or that may have recently become a health priority. Patients are encouraged to contact their surgeon or physician for more information.

“The top priority is to ensure that we are providing a safe, quality experience for patients where they can feel protected during their hospitalization,” Allen said.

[Information via news release by Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

