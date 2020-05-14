City seeks #PalmdaleCares “acts of kindness” photos

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is asking the community to share acts of kindness, mutual support, and unity that are taking place daily during the COVID-19 crisis by posting photos of these moments on social media with the hashtag #PalmdaleCares.

Residents are encouraged to download the #PalmdaleCares logo at www.cityofpalmdale.org under “News & Announcements” and use it in their photos.

“If you or someone you know, are caught in an ‘act of kindness’ or other ways to be supportive of others, share it on social media with the hashtag #PalmdaleCares,” said Palmdale’s Communications Manager John Mlynar. “We also hope to share some of these images in our upcoming Palmdale Magazine, and possibly some of your stories of just how much #PalmdaleCares. You many also send your photos and the details behind the act of kindness to communications@cityofpalmdale.org by May 21.”

Three prizes will be awarded randomly from selected submissions.

For more information on what the City is doing during the coronavirus pandemic, and for a list of helpful resources, visit: www.CityofPalmdale.org/coronavirus.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

