Palmdale to host Mental Health Awareness Virtual Town Hall

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Mental Health Virtual Town Hall via Zoom on Monday, May 18, at 10 a.m., featuring mental health expert John Glover from Mental Health America and Dennis Anderson, a veterans advocate and social worker with High Desert Medical Group.

The virtual town hall will provide an opportunity for residents to gain valuable tools for coping with mental health concerns, and a chance to lean on the support provided by those with knowledge and experience in the field.

Interested persons need to register by emailing info@cityofpalmale.org and note “Mental Health Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting.

“May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the city of Palmdale is focusing on the mental health needs of our community, especially our front-line workers and veterans,” said Palmdale’s City Manager J.J. Murphy. “The physical and economic burdens our community members continue to face due to COVID-19 are placing a heavy toll on everyone’s mental well-being. Remember, you are not alone. Palmdale cares about you.”

“Council and I agree that mental health should be at the forefront of the public health decision making,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. We support proving our residents this community conversation.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline — available to anyone experiencing anxiety, depression or needing to talk to someone immediately — can be accessed by calling 800-854-7771 or texting LA to 741741.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

