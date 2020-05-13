Palmdale awarded $500,000 for Avenue S urban greening project

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has been awarded $500,000 in state grant funding from the California Natural Resources Agency’s Environmental Enhancement and Mitigation Grant Program for the Avenue S Landscape Improvement Project.

The planned urban greening will enhance landscaping along the Avenue S bike trail from approximately 600 feet west of Pond Avenue to approximately 600 feet east of Dawson Drive. The project incorporates the use of water conserving irrigation and drought tolerant plant palette matching improvements that was recently completed along Avenue S which used boulders, cobbles, and decomposed granite.

“This very substantial grant will have a very positive environmental impact on our community,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “The project will add beauty and sustainability to one of our city’s busiest corridors. I commend staff and our grant team for working hard in delivering this grant.”

“We’re very thankful for the support of California Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Senator Scott Wilk on this of this project,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “We also received valuable support from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, proving how much good can be accomplished through constructive and creative collaboration.”

“Aside from real and measurable benefits to human health, property values and business performance, air quality, atmospheric carbon dioxide reduction, storm water management and conservation in building energy use, quality green spaces can build stronger neighborhoods and stronger social connections,” said Palmdale’s Landscape Superintendent Steven J. Montenegro. “The support of our engaged residents also contributed to securing this grant award and is just one example of how together we can continue cultivating greatness into our community.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

